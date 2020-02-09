Boss Antonio Conte set about improving his squad in January with three additions from the Premier League – Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young and Victor Moses – on top of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez already in his ranks.

AC have drastically improved since the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, adding yet more spice to the already fiery encounter.

Stefano Piolo's men were hammered 5-0 at Atalanta in their final game of 2019. Days later, Milan signed Ibrahimovic and are undefeated in seven matches since – with four clean sheets under their belt to boot.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Inter v AC Milan game on TV and online.

What time is Inter v AC Milan?

Inter v AC Milan will kick off at 7:45pm on Sunday 9th February 2020.

What channel is Inter v AC Milan?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 7:40pm.

It costs just £11.99 per month for Sky customers or £120 for an annual pass and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend

How to live stream Inter v AC Milan

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Several weeks ago, this would have been a routine win for Inter. Now? It's a very different story.

Both sides are unbeaten in numerous games, though it's AC who have chalked up more wins on the board than their high-flying rivals.

Not only is this one of the most important derbies in a long time, it's also one of the most unpredictable.

Advertisement

Prediction: Inter 1-1 AC Milan