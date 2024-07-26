Despite finishing a creditable seventh in last season's Premier League table, Newcastle missed out on European football, and the club's top brass will be hoping they can challenge for Champions League qualification this term.

Hull will be ahead of their Premier League opponents in terms of match fitness having already played three pre-season friendlies, although the Tigers' results are concerning after being hammered by Doncaster and Fenerbahçe.

New boss Tim Walter, who replaced Liam Rosenior earlier in the summer, will want to strengthen his squad ahead of next month's Championship opener, having seen key men Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene sold to top-flight teams in recent weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Hull v Newcastle?

Hull v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Hull v Newcastle kick-off time

Hull v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Newcastle on?

Hull v Newcastle will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Hull v Newcastle online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Hull v Newcastle on Tigers+ and NUFC TV.

A one-off pass for the match on Tigers+ can be purchased for £5.

A pass to watch all of Newcastle's pre-season fixtures on NUFC TV costs £24.95, £14.99 for MAGS members or £8.99 for MAGS+ members.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

