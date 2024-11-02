Wrexham have snaked through the English football pyramid with remarkable fluidity following the glitzy takeover and subsequent pandominium. They are the second-highest placed team in the first round – second in League One.

Harrogate Town, who boast their own documentary, Proud to be Town, by the way, are currently lingering around the mid-table reaches of League Two.

They will be determined to upset the odds when the Red Dragons ride into town this weekend.

When is Harrogate Town v Wrexham?

Harrogate Town v Wrexham will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Harrogate Town v Wrexham kick-off time

Harrogate Town v Wrexham will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Harrogate Town v Wrexham on?

The game will not be shown on a regular ITV channel.

How to live stream Harrogate Town v Wrexham online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Harrogate Town v Wrexham on radio

You can listen to the match on local radio in each area.

