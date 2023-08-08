The Saints had 80 per cent possession and 23 shots at Hillsborough and Martin will be expecting more of the same on Tuesday against inferior opposition.

Gillingham tasted victory in their opening game of the season on Saturday, though, with Neil Harris's men winning 1-0 at Stockport County.

While Harris will be keen for his side to put in another decent performance against Southampton, Gillingham's main focus will be on getting promoted to League One this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gillingham v Southampton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Gillingham v Southampton?

Gillingham v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 8th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Gillingham v Southampton kick-off time

Gillingham v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Gillingham v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

How to live stream Gillingham v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gillingham v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Gillingham (5/1) Draw (16/5) Southampton (8/15)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.