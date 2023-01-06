Leicester's form turned around before the World Cup, with the Foxes winning three of their final four games. However, since Premier League action returned on Boxing Day, Leicester have lost all three of their games.

Premier League side Leicester travel to League Two's Gillingham on Saturday as Brendan Rodgers's men look to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Rodgers's men were dominated in a 3-0 loss at home against Newcastle before losing 2-1 at Liverpool. Leicester then lost at home against Fulham on Tuesday night, with Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal deciding the game.

Leicester are 13th in the Premier League after their latest defeat, however, they're just two points above the relegation zone.

Gillingham, meanwhile, find themselves in a worse situation than their counterparts. They're bottom of the table having lost their last four League Two games.

They've only won twice in the league all season, so they face an uphill task against Leicester on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gillingham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Gillingham v Leicester?

Gillingham v Leicester will take place on Saturday 7th January 2023.

Gillingham v Leicester kick-off time

Gillingham v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Gillingham v Leicester on?

Gillingham v Leicester will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Gillingham v Leicester online

You can also live stream the Gillingham v Leicester game online via iPlayer.

Gillingham v Leicester odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Gillingham (12/1) Draw (11/2) Leicester (1/5)*

Gillingham v Leicester prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Gillingham v Leicester predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

