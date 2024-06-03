Whether Gibraltar will provide Scotland a stiff enough test for the hurly burly of the Euros remains to be seen, although manager Steve Clarke will want to get through the game unscathed after striker Lyndon Dykes recently joined a lengthy injury list.

The QPR striker was spotted leaving training on a stretcher last Friday and has since been ruled out of contention, joining the likes of Bologna attacking midfielder Lewis Ferguson and Premier League defenders Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson at home.

Southampton striker Che Adams is likely to lead the line in Dykes' absence, but 31-goal Hearts hotshot Lawrence Shankland should be given minutes against Gibraltar, while Liverpool's rising star Ben Doak will be hoping to win a maiden cap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Gibraltar v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Gibraltar v Scotland?

Gibraltar v Scotland will take place on Monday 3rd June 2024.

Gibraltar v Scotland kick-off time

Gibraltar v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Gibraltar v Scotland on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Gibraltar v Scotland online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Gibraltar v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Gibraltar v Scotland odds

bet365 odds: Gibraltar (28/1) Draw (20/1) Scotland (1/33)*

