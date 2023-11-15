Scotland make the trip to Georgia without a number of regular faces, as captain Andrew Robertson, fellow defenders Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey and John Souttar, goalkeeper Angus Gunn and striker Che Adams are all injured.

Steve Clarke's side have lost their last three games in all competitions, and the Scotland manager will be eager to regain momentum by winning their last two qualifiers in Group A.

Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay - Scotland's top scorer in qualification - were on target when Georgia, who are guaranteed a place in next year's play-offs, were comfortably beaten in the reverse fixture at Hampden Park in June.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Georgia v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Georgia v Scotland?

Georgia v Scotland will take place on Thursday 16th November 2023.

Georgia v Scotland kick-off time

Georgia v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Georgia v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Georgia v Scotland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Georgia v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

