United, who will also be knocked out the competition if they draw with Galatasaray and Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich, come into the clash on the back of their 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all netted, meaning United have won four of their last five Premier League games to move them up to sixth in the table.

Galatasaray's only Champions League win this season came at Old Trafford in October, and they'll be hoping history repeats itself on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Galatasaray v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Galatasaray v Man Utd?

Galatasaray v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

Galatasaray v Man Utd kick-off time

Galatasaray v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Galatasaray v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Galatasaray v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Galatasaray v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Galatasaray v Man Utd odds

bet365 odds: Galatasaray (13/8) Draw (11/4) Man Utd (29/20)*

