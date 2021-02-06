What channel is Fulham v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham will hope to edge into the Premier League top four by the end of the weekend when they head to Craven Cottage to face relegation strugglers Fulham on Saturday.

The Hammers bounced back from last weekend’s loss to Liverpool by beating Aston Villa 3-1 in midweek and have now won five of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Boss David Moyes has unexpectedly lifted the east London side into contention for their best league finish since 1999.

Fulham, meanwhile, haven’t won in the league since beating Leicester 2-1 back at the end of November.

The Cottagers come into this clash needing to make up eight points in the relegation battle and wary that they lost 1-0 to the Hammers earlier in the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Fulham v West Ham on TV?

Fulham v West Ham will take place on Saturday 6th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Fulham v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fulham v West Ham team news

Fulham: Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are still out for Fulham, but apart from that boss Scott Parker has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Bobby Decordova-Reid could return to the XI in place of Ruben Loftus-Cheek if the boss looks to shake things up in attack.

West Ham: Arthur Masuaku is out but Moyes could have goalkeeper Darren Randolph fit by the weekend.

New signing Jesse Lingard made an immediate impact on his debut with two goals against Villa in midweek and will likely remain behind lone striker Michail Antonio.

Fulham v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Fulham v West Ham

Fulham need to get points on the board if they are to claw their way out of the relegation zone but that looks unlikely against a West Ham side that is flying right now.

Lingard’s arrival only adds to the Hammers’ attacking arsenal that has relied on Michail Antonio for much of the season so far.

Moyes’ defence has been suspect of late but bar the loss to title-chasers Liverpool the team has fared well during end-to-end games. Fulham might pinch a goal here but the visitors should come out on top.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 West Ham (9/1 at bet365)

