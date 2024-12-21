The change in the dugout has felt likely for some time given the poor start Southampton have made to life back in the Premier League.

The South Coast club have taken just five points from 16 games and are nine points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table.

Their hosts look set to remain clear of the relegation battle for another year.

Marco Silva has done a fantastic job at Craven Cottage and has eighth-place Fulham eyeing a European spot just three seasons after their own return to the top flight.

The West Londoners have earned deserved draws against title hopefuls Arsenal and league leaders Liverpool in back-to-back weeks, but the pressure will now be on them to make the most of a golden opportunity to get back to winning ways.

When is Fulham v Southampton?

Fulham v Southampton will take place on Sunday 22nd December 2024.

Fulham v Southampton kick-off time

Fulham v Southampton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Fulham v Southampton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

