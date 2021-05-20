What channel is Fulham v Newcastle Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham head into the final round of Premier League fixtures looking to give their fans a performance to be proud of before returning to the Championship.

Fans will be back at Craven Cottage for the first time in over a year for the visit of Newcastle and Scott Parker will be looking to end the campaign on a high.

Newcastle go into the game off the back of a 1-0 win over Sheffield United after Joe Willock bagged the winner – the 21-year-old became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six matches in a row.

The Magpies sit 15th in the table but can move up to 12th with a convincing away win, providing other results go their way.

Both sides shared the points in the reverse fixture in December as Callum Wilson’s penalty cancelled out Matt Ritchie’s own goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Newcastle on TV?

Fulham v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Newcastle will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time on the final day for maximum fairness across the division. And they’re all live on TV.

What TV channel is Fulham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 3:50pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Fulham v Newcastle team news

Fulham: Parker had hoped Tom Cairney would be back in time for the end of the season following his knee injury from December but this game looks like it could be too soon.

Antonee Robinson will likely be assessed this week with Parker previously hoping the left-back would be fit to play after he picked up an ankle injury against Burnley earlier this month.

Newcastle: Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Willock were forced off with injuries during the Sheffield United win and will all be assessed, although Bruce said the latter was mainly down to fatigue.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka played on with a hamstring injury and will also need the go-ahead from the medical team to start.

Fulham v Newcastle odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Newcastle

Make no mistake, Fulham will be up for this one in front of their home fans, but defensive errors have cost them far too many times this season.

Newcastle have netted eight times in their last three matches and the likes of Wilson and Willock will be itching to finish the campaign with some goals.

That being said, Fulham won’t want to capitulate one final time at home and will make things difficult for the visitors.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-1 Newcastle (12/1 at bet365)

