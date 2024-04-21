A two-point deficit to leaders Manchester City means Liverpool's title hopes are out of their hands and, after Thursday's exertions in the Europa League, they will need to be at their best - as Fulham are among the Premier League's toughest teams on their own patch.

Marco Silva's side have the seventh best home record thanks to their return of 28 points from 16 games, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham already losing at the Cottage this term.

Last weekend's 2-0 victory at West Ham, in which Andreas Pereira bagged both goals, ensured Fulham are guaranteed to be playing Premier League football next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Liverpool?

Fulham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 21st April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Liverpool kick-off time

Fulham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Fulham v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch Fulham v Liverpool live on FuboTV at 11:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Fulham v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (17/4) Draw (7/2) Liverpool (4/7)*

