What channel is Fulham v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It’s just not happening for Fulham in the Premier League right now, and their task won’t be made any easier by a visit from Leicester in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

The Cottagers have won just two of their 20 top flight games so far. The most recent came against Leicester in the reverse fixture at the end of November.

Scott Parker has made his team hard to beat, proven by seven draws in nine games, but without a killer touch, the Premier League new boys face an instant return to the Championship.

Leicester continue to battle away in the top four but a shock defeat to Leeds at the weekend may have rattled a few cages at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy is out through injury but Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have stepped up with consistent quality in recent weeks and will hope to inspire a return to winning ways.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Leicester on TV?

Fulham v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 3rd February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Leicester will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Fulham v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Leicester team news

Fulham: Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney are the only two absentees for Fulham going into this one.

Former Sunderland hot-shot Josh Maja signed from Bordeaux on loan during the closing stages of transfer deadline day and could feature from the bench here.

Leicester: Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan, Wilfried Ndidi and Vardy are all out of this one, while Timothy Castagne left the field during the Leeds game and isn’t expected to be fit.

Brendan Rodgers must make a decision over whether to start Ayoze Perez or Kelechi Iheanacho up front, a problem position for the Foxes without Vardy.

Fulham v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Fulham v Leicester

Fulham are close to be a decent unit, but they simply need a clinical edge to stand any chance of scraping clear of danger.

Aleksandar Mitrovic should be that player, but so far he has looked a shadow of his true self. Maja is a terrific finisher but unproven at Premier League level. A lot may rest on his shoulders.

Leicester have plenty to be encouraged about given the form of Barnes, Maddison and Tielemans, but like Fulham, they too need a focal point to lead the line.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 Leicester (17/2 at bet365)

