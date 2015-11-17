In a break with usual home-away protocol, France's anthem will be sung after God Save the Queen, before a minute's silence to remember the victims of Friday's terror attacks in Paris.

England manager Hodgson switched into French to explain the decision – he learned the language while managing the Swiss national team in the mid-90s – saying he hoped England fans would join in with the French national team.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1RHPLFsp4E

Here are the lyrics to the shortened version of La Marseillaise, always sung before sports matches.

Allons, enfants de la Patrie

Le jour de gloire est arrivé!

Contre nous, de la tyrannie

L'étendard sanglant est levé

Entendez-vous dans les campagnes

Mugir ces féroces soldats?

Ils viennent jusque dans nos bras

Égorger nos fils, nos compagnes!

Aux armes, citoyens!

Formez vos bataillons

Marchons, marchons!

Qu'un sang impur

Abreuve nos sillons!

And here's probably the best movie rendition ever: Casablanca.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM-E2H1ChJM

The Wembley Arch will be lit up in the blue, white and red of the French Tricolore, and cards will be left on the seats at England's home end to form the flag during the anthem.

The FA are advising fans travelling to the game to arrive early: "For your convenience it is preferable for supporters not to bring bags and there will be increased bag searches upon entrance," a statement read.