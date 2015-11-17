French national anthem lyrics to be displayed on Wembley screens for England fans to sing
Roy Hodgson urges England fans to sing La Marseillaise during tonight's friendly with France
Tonight's match between England and France will be no normal international friendly. But the sight of 80,000 England fans singing La Marseillaise might just be the ultimate act of fraternité.
England's FA have confirmed they will be displaying the lyrics to the French national anthem on the big screens, and manager Roy Hodgson has called on fans to sing along.
In a break with usual home-away protocol, France's anthem will be sung after God Save the Queen, before a minute's silence to remember the victims of Friday's terror attacks in Paris.
England manager Hodgson switched into French to explain the decision – he learned the language while managing the Swiss national team in the mid-90s – saying he hoped England fans would join in with the French national team.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1RHPLFsp4E
Here are the lyrics to the shortened version of La Marseillaise, always sung before sports matches.
Allons, enfants de la Patrie
Le jour de gloire est arrivé!
Contre nous, de la tyrannie
L'étendard sanglant est levé
Entendez-vous dans les campagnes
Mugir ces féroces soldats?
Ils viennent jusque dans nos bras
Égorger nos fils, nos compagnes!
Aux armes, citoyens!
Formez vos bataillons
Marchons, marchons!
Qu'un sang impur
Abreuve nos sillons!
And here's probably the best movie rendition ever: Casablanca.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM-E2H1ChJM
The Wembley Arch will be lit up in the blue, white and red of the French Tricolore, and cards will be left on the seats at England's home end to form the flag during the anthem.
The FA are advising fans travelling to the game to arrive early: "For your convenience it is preferable for supporters not to bring bags and there will be increased bag searches upon entrance," a statement read.