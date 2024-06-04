Beth Mead fired England into a first-half lead, only for Élisa De Almeida to level the scores with a superb volley on the brink of half-time before Marie-Antoinette Katoto secured all three points for France in the second period to continue their perfect start in Group A3.

The loss leaves England with just four points from three qualifiers and scrapping with Sweden for second place in the group - still enough for automatic qualification - unless they can turn the tables on the French at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne.

England will have to make do without star goalkeeper Mary Earps, however, after the 31-year-old failed to recover from a minor hip injury that forced her off during the opening stages of last week’s defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.

When is France v England?

France v England will take place on Tuesday 4th June 2024.

France v England kick-off time

France v England will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is France v England on?

France v England will be shown on ITV4 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream France v England online

You can live stream the France v England game online via ITVX.

Listen to France v England on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

France v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: France (23/20) Draw (12/5) England (2/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

