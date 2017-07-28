His Channel 4 colleagues, former teammates and fans on Twitter rather enjoyed it.

After many years of pre and post-match punditry, you'd think pros such as Clare Balding would have worked out how to avoid sprinkler soakage. This has led to Jenas's colleague, Olympic hockey gold medal winner and presenter Samantha Quek, to speculate that it may be an inside job:

Sprinklers have a history of terrorising football pundits. Just look at the fear in Gary Neville's eyes when he comes within spitting distance of one:

Not to mention Adrian Chiles and the rest of the ITV team during the 2014 World Cup.