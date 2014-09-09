Presenters v sprinklers: Adrian Chiles and the sports hosts who got soaked
The ITV team at the Switzerland v England game aren't the first to get a pitchside drenching before matches
This is the moment Adrian Chiles and the ITV team got a soaking from a pitch sprinkler.
The ITV pundits were pitchside during the buildup to the Switzerland v England Euro 2016 qualifier when a wave of water drenched them live on air.
https://vine.co/v/OzOw7MtUThz/watch?v=simple
Gabby Logan's Radio 5 Live tennis coverage was undone by efficient Wimbledon watering in 2007; in the end the team had to put picnic benches over the jets to keep the water away from the equipment.
Wimbledon's ground staff clearly enjoy giving presenters a good watering: journalist Harry Smith proved his professionalism during a live report from the tennis club on STV.
More like this
And even the hard men of rugby league don't react well to a sprinkler soaking. Here's Widnes Viking's Kevin Brown getting caught out during an interview with Sky Sports's Graham Beecroft.
Perhaps this whole pitchside reporting thing is a bad idea?