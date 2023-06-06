Hammers fans are expected to travel to the Czech capital in big numbers as David Moyes' side bid to win the club's first European trophy since the 1964/65 Cup Winners' Cup success.

West Ham United will be hoping to end their 58-year wait for European silverware when they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday evening.

It's been a forgettable season in the Premier League for West Ham, but this competition has been a respite for them, and they made it to the final unbeaten – winning 13 of their 14 games (including qualifying) on that run.

Fiorentina will be arguably the toughest opponent they've faced in the Europa Conference League this season, however, and the Hammers will need to find top gear to get the job done.

The Italian club finished 2022/23 in the top half of Serie A, reached the Coppa Italia final, and are pushing for a first European triumph since the 1960s themselves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fiorentina v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Fiorentina v West Ham?

Fiorentina v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fiorentina v West Ham kick-off time

Fiorentina v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fiorentina v West Ham on?

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Alternatively, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Fiorentina v West Ham online

You can also watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Fiorentina v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fiorentina v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fiorentina (7/4) Draw (11/5) West Ham (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Fiorentina v West Ham prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Fiorentina v West Ham predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.