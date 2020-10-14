Boss Stephen Kenny will be determined to record a first victory of their current Nations League campaign after drawing twice and losing one of their opening three matches.

Finland were the culprits in that earlier defeat as they ran out 1-0 winners in Dublin last month.

They also recorded a neat 2-0 win over Bulgaria at the weekend and can go top of their Nations League group depending on Wales' result this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Finland v Republic of Ireland on TV and online.

When is Finland v Republic of Ireland on TV?

Finland v Republic of Ireland will take place on Wednesday 14th October 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Finland v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this week including England v Denmark at 7:45pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Finland v Republic of Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Finland v Republic of Ireland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

How to watch UEFA Nations League in the US

ESPN+ will be showing Nations League fixtures live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

The eventual knockout rounds and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Finland v Republic of Ireland team news

Finland: Thomas Lam, Lassi Lappalainen and Jasse Tuominen are all sidelined for Finland.

Otherwise, they boast a relatively clean bill of health.

Republic of Ireland: Ireland have been stricken with a slew of COVID-19-related absentees including Alan Browne, Callum O'Dowda, John Egan and Callum Robinson.

Derrick Williams, David McGoldrick, Harry Arter and Seamus Coleman are also out through injury, while James McClean's red card against Wales will rule him out here.

Our prediction: Finland v Republic of Ireland

Neither side is blessed with great attacking prowess, nor are they particularly explosive going forward.

It may be a tedious, cagey encounter between these two sides who both tend to keep scorelines to a minimum at both ends of the pitch.

Ireland will be forced to field a makeshift XI due to COVID-19 protocols, and in true 2020 style, that may be the difference between the teams.

Our prediction: Finland 1-0 Republic of Ireland

