Chelsea are becoming a more attractive prospect as they steadily find their rhythm under Frank Lampard, while managers are bustling Harry Kane out of their team at a rate of knots following Tottenham's wobbly start to the campaign.

Liverpool are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season, despite racking up three wins on the spin, with outstanding defenders seemingly thin on the ground in Fantasy terms so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League transfers you should make for your FPL team ahead of GW4.

GKP: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – £5.0m

Leicester have entered the post-Harry Maguire age with full confidence despite banking his transfer fee without shelling out for a replacement.

Caglar Soyuncu is doing the business alongside Jonny Evans in defence and Kasper Schmeichel could be one of the best budget goalkeeper options around.

A home clash with Bournemouth is relatively favourable for the great Dane this weekend.

Don't be put off by games against Manchester United and Tottenham in the coming weeks, with neither side looking particularly assured in the striking department.

DEF: Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea) – £5.5m

Picking your FPL transfers based purely on points accumulated so far means you won't opt for Emerson Palmieri.

His five-point total so far is hardly enticing, but watching the Italian play suggests he's got plenty more to come.

The 25-year-old left back has been assured at the back while also firing in the most shots of any defender so far this season, according to official stats.

He's cracked the bar and forced keepers into good stops. Expect a few goals this season and with the players ahead of him grinding into gear, expect assists to start flowing in.

MID: Mason Mount (Chelsea) – £6.2m

One of those forward-thinkers is Mason Mount who overcame silly criticism from Jose Mourinho on the opening day of the season to bounce back with two goals in two games.

The versatile attacker has been shifted around the midfield and attacking lines so far this season, from left wing to central midfield to the No 10 slot and back again.

The constant has been his performance level, and if he can maintain his current form, Mount will play his way into the England first team before long.

Mount has an injury warning hanging over his head, but inclusion in the England squad for next week suggests he will be ready to roll against Sheffield United this weekend.

FWD: Sebastian Haller (West Ham) – £7.4m

West Ham slid into form last weekend with an assured 3-1 win over beleaguered Watford at the London Stadium.

Two goals from Haller proved his capabilities, but his performance extended beyond simply rippling the net.

The towering target man showed his strength and skill in an all-action display.

West Ham have a terrific crop of attacking midfielders including Manuel Lanzini – who is also a worthy shout for your team – and Haller will be used as a bounce-board for them to strike as well as creating and executing his own chances.