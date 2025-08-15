RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the midfielders you should sign for your FPL team in 2025/26.

Best FPL midfielders 2025/26

Budget FPL midfielder – Tijjani Reijnders (MCI) £5.5m

We can't quite believe this price tag, for a player who could end up among the absolute stars of the Premier League season with 10 goals and four assists to his name for AC Milan in Serie A last term.

Reijnders will sit in the heart of City's midfield and do a little bit of everything. He will create goals, score goals, rack up bonus points and, new for 2025/26, should pick up defensive contribution bonus points along the way. He's a steal.

Mid-price FPL midfielder – Bryan Mbeumo (MUN) £8.0m

Manchester United could be the greatest unknown of all 20 teams in the Premier League this season. They could finish anywhere from 18th to 4th and few would be too surprised. FPL fan favourite Bryan Mbeumo may be their shining light this season.

Mbuemo will line up as a wide forward, but is listed as a midfielder in FPL. He racked up an enormous 236 points last season and a remotely similar campaign for United would justify his cost.

Premium FPL midfielder – Florian Wirtz (LIV) £8.5m

Wirtz costs just £0.5m more than Mbeumo, but we've nudged him into the premium category as he could be part of an intriguing proposition that could send you into the season without Mohamed Salah.

The German is a full £6.0m less than Salah in FPL and has the potential to go for more than 200 points without question, as well as covering you for Liverpool midfielders. Ideally, you'd squeeze Wirtz and Salah into your XI, but adrenaline junkies out there may opt for Wirtz alone and strengthen across the board.

