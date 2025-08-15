RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the defenders you should sign for your FPL team in 2025/26.

Best FPL defenders 2025/26

Budget FPL defender – Reinildo (SUN) £4.0m

Finding the £4.0m enablers is crucial in this game, and Reinildo looks like the best bet in this year's game.

The former Atletico Madrid defender has joined Sunderland and will slot into their defence for the start of the season due to injuries elsewhere along the backline. Adding to his value, Reinildo is a left-back or centre-back and could easily end up owning one of those places as the season goes on.

Mid-price FPL defender – Micky van de Ven (TOT) £4.5m

The Spurs Class of '25 will not be the like the Class of '24. Ange Postecoglou is out, and defensive stability is likely to come back in under Thomas Frank. Van de Ven is quickly becoming a cult hero for Tottenham, and is primed for a big season.

He is an athletic presence, quick, nimble, able to play out from the back and will relish starting as a settled centre-back in this refreshed team under Thomas Frank, who is flexible enough to know when to defend if necessary.

Premium FPL defender – Rayan Aït-Nouri (MCI) £6.0m

In the post-Trent Alexander-Arnold era, the most expensive defender in the game is £6.0m, meaning you don't have to make an agonising call on making an ultra-premium selection.

Aït-Nouri is a banker at left-back for City. He will lock down that spot and reap defensive and attacking gains all season long. He also has the tendency to drift inside and attack, making him the pick of the big names this term.

