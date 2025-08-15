RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the forwards you should sign for your FPL team in 2025/26.

Best FPL forwards 2025/26

Budget FPL forward – Marc Guiu (SUN) £4.5m

Comfortably the pick of the rock-bottom forwards, Guiu is a terrific bench pick to enable big spending elsewhere.

The Chelsea man looked sharp for the Blues in the Conference League last season, but his loan switch to Sunderland comes with a reported clause by which the Black Cats are obliged to give him a minimum number of appearances. That's great news for those in the market for a value pick.

Mid-price FPL forward – João Pedro (CHE) £7.5m

One of the arrivals that saw Guiu nudged out of the frame is oão Pedro. The former Brighton man is an FPL favourite with 10 goals and six assists for Brighton in less than 2,000 minutes of football last term (that's under two thirds of the season played).

Pedro shone for the Blues at the Club World Cup with very little preparation and can be expected to light up the league with Chelsea this season despite competition for places.

Premium FPL forward – Viktor Gyökeres (ARS) £9.0m

The jury is still out on whether Gyökeres can cut it at the very highest level on a weekly basis, but we do know he's going into a terrific situation as the focal point of an attacking line-up that could win the Premier League this season.

With Bukayo Saka back to full strength, a combination of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli or Noni Madueke floating around, with Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice driving behind, Gyökeres will have ample ammunition and opportunities to haul.

