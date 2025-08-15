RadioTimes.com brings you our Fantasy Premier League tips, including the goalkeepers you should sign for your FPL team in 2025/26.

Best FPL goalkeepers 2025/26

Budget FPL goalkeeper – Martin Dúbravka (BUR) £4.0m

One of the best first steps you can take in FPL is finding the cheapest possible starting goalkeeper and planting him on your bench.

Martin Dúbravka, initially Newcastle's third-choice keeper, has signed for Burnley and should go straight into their XI. Set, forget, relax.

Mid-price FPL goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher (BRE) £4.5m

Goalkeepers are tricky to pin down at the start of the season, so don't sweat too much on your decision. Once the season simmers down, you'll be able to pluck a £4.5m star from the stable of talent.

Kelleher has proven his worth in the Premier League and looks a good bet at this price level. Brentford are tipped to struggle this season after selling key players further forward, but their defence remains in tact.

Premium FPL goalkeeper – Jordan Pickford (EVE) £5.5m

Expensive? Yes. However, Pickford hits the sweet spot on multiple fronts. He is playing for Everton, so will naturally have more work to do between the sticks than other premium stoppers.

That said, Everton have strengthened going forward and should find themselves looking up the table rather than behind them in 2025/26. He loves a penalty save and continues to be the most consistent goalkeeper in the Premier League.

