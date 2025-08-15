However, this latest chat may be the most humbling of all. A record-breaking 11.5 million Fantasy Premier League managers signed up to bid for glory last season. Daniel Potts finished among the top 0.05 per cent.

Why humbling, you ask? Well, he's my brother. And trying to chase him down has been the bane of my existence since 2024/25 GW1.

As each week passed, the green arrow next to his name was scorched deeper into my subconscious. Sometimes you just have to admit defeat.

The 2025/26 Premier League season offers a clean break, a fresh slate, a new day – and who better to ask for tips than the person I simply can't afford to lose to again?

RadioTimes.com brings you expert tips from top 0.05 per cent FPL player Daniel Potts on how to beat your mates – and your brother – at Fantasy Premier League in 2025/26.

Fantasy Premier League tips

1. Play safe – then sprinkle in risky differentials

Picking highly-owned players for around 75 per cent (8/11) of your team provides a balanced core to work with, you'll not miss out on many major hauls, but it allows you some wriggle room to finish off the team with some differentials who can put distance between yourself and your mates (or brothers...).

Having differentials and taking the odd risk is what gives me the biggest buzz, but going too heavy on them runs the risk of missing out on Salah, Haaland or Palmer hauls. It's tempting to pick a lot of new, shiny players - but time and time again we've seen big names come to the Premier League and take a while adjust. Sometimes they never adjust. Pick dependable, trustworthy names to start the season, then add some spice once the season settles.

2. Avoid pesky -4pt hits

Cole Palmer Getty Images

It sounds obvious, but take a look in the mirror ahead of GW1 and vow to avoid the -4pt hits this season. They are not an option. Plan a few games ahead, potentially even five to 10 games ahead, rather than just the fixture right in front of you.

If you can't decide between a few transfer combinations involving hits, or who to bring in for a big double gameweek, stop, put your phone down, walk away, don't make any transfers. I've often noticed my original team has outscored the silly 50/50s I've played up in my head one the 4pts are deducted.

Also, have a maximum of one non-playing outfield player on your bench, but don't go the other way and have such an evenly spread budget that you're giving yourself a headache of who to bench every week. One or two bargain bin players who start each week for their team are essential enablers for the rest of your squad, and can also help save a points hit or two.

3. Triple captaining and fixture difficulty can be overrated

The triple captain is a weak chip. It's great to use in a double gameweek, but prioritise the bench boost or free hits in those weeks. Don't be afraid to triple up if, for example, Haaland is in form and has an easy home fixture before European football kicks in – why not?! In any case, how often have we seen key players have an off week? Don't neglect the other chips by getting hyper-fixated on tripling up.

On that note, while fixtures are important, they're not everything. Just because the fixture is down as red on the app, that doesn't mean a player in hot form should be ignored.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is a prime example early doors this year. He's got Chelsea up first, but Palace are a force at the moment – they can beat anyone on their day – and he may even have penalties this year. Good, reliable players haul points regardless of the opposition.

4. Balance data versus the 'eye test'

Jarrod Bowen Getty Images

Using stats, watching videos, reading articles... it's all very useful for picking players (that's why you're here, right?) but nothing quite beats sitting down and watching full matches or extended highlights to get a feel for certain players.

Sometimes you have to trust your gut and back a player that isn't being talked about. Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze were brilliant for me long before the masses jumped on them after their biggest hauls.

Raw numbers can be deceiving. A striker with 6pts thanks to a scruffy deflection is probably a worse option than a striker with 2pts but had two well-worked goals ruled offside by VAR after not clipping their toenails that morning.

Even if final FPL points on any given gameweek look underwhelming and don't quite reflect red-hot form, don't be afraid to pick the players who consistently look really dangerous on a real-world football pitch.

5. Don't be stubborn

We've all been there. It was Cole Palmer's breakout year for me. A player scores... you call him a bandwagon... then he scores again... and again. If you don't have that particular highly-owned player who continually picks up returns, it's time to swallow your pride and get them in without hesitation. Ego kills FPL teams.

And finally...

Daniel's differential picks for 2025/25 are...

GK – Robert Sanchez (Chelsea)

DEF – Nikola Milenković (Nottingham Forest)

MID – Iliman Ndiaye (Everton)

FWD – Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

