Ramsgate and Sheppey United are the other eighth-tier representatives in action this weekend, as the competition begins following the qualifying rounds.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Fans will be keen to tune in for highlights of all the games, especially if they can't tune in for live coverage provided by BBC and ITV across the course of the round.

As the competition progresses, interest will continue to rise as Premier League giants enter the bear pit with hungry underdogs aiming to claim gigantic scalps.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about FA Cup highlights in 2023/24.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

FA Cup highlights 2023/24 on TV

FA Cup highlights will be shown on BBC platforms. There will be a full highlights show dedicated to each round of the competition in 2023/24.

When are FA Cup highlights on next?

The FA Cup highlights will be shown at 8pm on Sunday 5th November on BBC Three.

The show will also be available live and on-demand via BBC iPlayer.

It will be repeated at 11:30pm on Sunday 5th November on BBC Two.

FA Cup TV rights 2023/24

The FA Cup will be shown entirely across free-to-air channels via BBC and ITV in 2023/24.

It's a big victory for football fans, as they can tune in to watch a full batch of matches on terrestrial TV in each round.

The BBC and ITV will share the TV rights until the end of 2024/25. The BBC will broadcast 18 matches per season, including the final, while ITV will show 20 matches, including the final.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.