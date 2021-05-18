What channel is Everton v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton welcome Wolves to Goodison Park needing a win to keep their slim chances of securing European football for next season alive.

Carlo Ancelotti would have been relieved not to have fans back last time out as the Toffees suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to bottom of the league Sheffield United.

But he’ll not escape their wrath if his side put in another lacklustre display in their final home Premier League fixture, with fans back in the stands for the first time in over a year.

Wolves can no longer finish in the top half of the table having lost to Tottenham in their previous match.

Everton recorded a 2-1 win over Wolves in the reverse fixture in January as Alex Iwobi and Michael Keane found the net.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Everton v Wolves on TV?

Everton v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Wolves will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place midweek including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

What TV channel is Everton v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm.

How to live stream Everton v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Wolves team news

Everton: Everton are likely to be without defender Yerry Mina due to a muscle injury once again after he was left out of the matchday squad against Sheffield United.

Joshua King, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Tyler Onyango all remain sidelined.

Wolves: Raul Jimenez is unlikely to feature in the final two games despite being given the green light to return to full-contact training.

Daniel Podence has suffered another muscle injury and joins Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Jonny on the treatment table.

Everton v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Everton v Wolves

Fans returning to stadiums in these final games of the season will be a welcome boost to any home team, but following last week’s defeat to Sheffield United, Toffees fans will not settle for another sloppy display.

Wolves have struggled to pick up points in recent weeks and it feels like Nuno Espirito Santo could already be looking ahead to next season.

The slim chance of European football and a buoyant Everton crowd should be enough to see the home side edge a victory. If that’s not enough motivation then Ancelotti’s players will have a lot to answer to.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Wolves (17/2 at bet365)

