And their upcoming Premier League fixtures will give fans hope that boss Carlo Ancelotti can haul the club into a battle for the European spots this term.

West Brom were rumbled 3-0 at home to Leicester last weekend and are in need of a morale boost already.

The Baggies received a shot in the arm with the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic this week – but will his presence be enough to earn them a point at Goodison?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Everton v West Brom on TV?

Everton v West Brom will take place on Saturday 19th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Liverpool on Sunday at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Everton v West Brom online

Everton v West Brom odds

Everton v West Brom team news

Everton: Fabian Delph is unlikely to make the game as he continues to recover from a calf problem, while Mason Holgate is out for up to three months with an ankle injury sustained last week.

Cenk Tosun remains sidelined with an ACL injury and Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still in rehab after undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer.

West Brom: Both Conor Townsend and Matt Philips could be back for the Baggies on Saturday, but the pair will be assessed. Philips came off the bench to play in the midweek EFL Cup win over Harrogate Town.

Kenneth Zohore remains out with a calf injury, while Ivanovic could immediately come into the team after arriving on a free transfer, having left Zenit in the summer.

Our prediction: Everton v West Brom

Everton rumbled Tottenham in London last weekend and their forward line of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and new signing James Rodriguez certainly ticked.

All eyes will be on James once again this Saturday and the Colombian could well dazzle this Baggies defence.

West Brom were listless against Leicester and it doesn’t look as though they’ll have much to offer this weekend either. Everton should win this game by a goal or two.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 West Brom

