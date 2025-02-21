Ruben Amorim has not been helped by a growing injury list, with Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo the latest to be sidelined, but he has shown no signs of turning the tide at Man Utd, who are on course for their worst league finish since they were relegated from the top flight in the 1970s.

Moyes' return to Everton was met with a mixed reaction but the Scot has quickly silenced the doubters – winning four of his first seven games to lift the Toffees clear of the relegation battle, rising above Saturday's visitors to 14th, and creating some magic memories in the club's final season at Goodison Park.

Man Utd's visits to the Merseyside ground have thrown up some famous games over the years and it would be no surprise if we were treated to one more on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Manchester United on TV and online.

When is Everton v Manchester United?

Everton v Manchester United will take place on Saturday 22nd February 2025.

Everton v Manchester United kick-off time

Everton v Manchester United will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Manchester United on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Everton v Manchester United online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Everton v Manchester United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

