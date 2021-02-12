What channel is Everton v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton’s recent upturn in form has them back within touching distance of the Premier League’s European spots as they head into Sunday’s encounter with lowly Fulham.

The Toffees have lost just one of their last five Premier League fixtures and earned a last-minute draw with title-chasers Manchester United the previous weekend.

The also advanced into the FA Cup quarter-finals in midweek following a pulsating 5-4 victory over Tottenham that lifted spirits even higher on Merseyside.

Boss Carlo Ancelotti oversaw a 3-2 victory at Sunday’s opponents Fulham when these sides last met in November.

And Fulham are clear underdogs heading into this weekend’s tie following a streak of 12 league games without victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Fulham on TV?

Everton v Fulham will take place on Sunday 14th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Fulham will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Newcastle, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday evening.

What TV channel is Everton v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Fulham online

Everton v Fulham team news

Everton: Goalkeeper Robin Olsen may keep his place between the sticks as Jordan Pickford continues to recover from a rib injury, while Ancelotti will hope to have James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes back for the weekend.

There is concern over Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness following a hamstring injury picked up on the FA Cup win over Spurs, while this game comes a few days too soon for Allan.

Fulham: Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo remain the only two absentees for Fulham.

Boss Scott Parker could choose to keep the same XI that earned a 0-0 draw with West Ham last time out.

Everton v Fulham odds

Our prediction: Everton v Fulham

Everton showed in the victory over Tottenham on Wednesday that they have the attacking flair to match anyone in the top flight. However, they also have serious defensive frailties.

The Toffees should come out victors here purely on the strength of their forward arsenal alone. Even if Calvert-Lewin misses the encounter, the likes of Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson should keep the hosts in control.

Fulham will hope to pinch a goal here at Goodison Park but the points will remain on Merseyside.

Our prediction: Everton 3-1 Fulham (16/1 at bet365)

