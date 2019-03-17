Maurizio Sarri’s men have a game in hand over the Gunners and Manchester United, with those two sides in FA Cup action this weekend.

Chelsea have a free shot at climbing the table and will hope to build momentum going into the final run-in.

Everton are comfortable in mid-table but fans will be disappointed with their performances in 2018/19.

More like this

Marco Silva’s men stormed into a 2-0 lead over Newcastle last weekend before the Magpies struck back to win the game 3-2.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Chelsea game?

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 17th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Everton v Chelsea in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Chelsea have enjoyed a solid spell of form following their early-February meltdown.

Olivier Giroud’s hat-trick against Dynamo Kiev will certainly give Sarri something to think about going forward, while Eden Hazard rescued a point last weekend against Wolves.

Everton’s relatively cosy league position masks their instability at the back, and Chelsea could make the most of the trip to Merseyside.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Chelsea

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.