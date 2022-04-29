Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to the West London club and could yet deliver an FA Cup this season to go along with their impending top four finish.

Time is running out for Everton to climb out of the relegation zone but getting points from their next game on the Premier League TV schedule , a visit from Chelsea, looks a tough ask.

The Blues have a significant cushion over fourth-placed Arsenal with five games left to play.

Everton, meanwhile, could find themselves five points adrift of safety ahead of kick-off should Burnley beat Watford on Saturday.

There have been suggestions that they would be the biggest club to ever be relegated in the Premier League era – a title that no one wants to have.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Chelsea on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Everton v Chelsea?

Everton v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Watford v Burnley.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Chelsea team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Doucouré, Allan, Iwobi; Gray, Richarlison, Gordon

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Havertz, Lukaku

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Everton v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (4/1) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (3/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Chelsea

Everton can feel slightly hard done by as decisions went against them in the Merseyside derby but they simply don't have time to feel sorry for themselves.

Taking anything from Sunday's game with the Blues would be a bonus for Frank Lampard, who will likely never have wanted his former club to lose more.

But it's hard to see the hosts getting a result – even if Tuchel makes a few tweaks to the side after Thursday's game.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Chelsea (8/1 at bet365).

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Check out the latest issue of Radio Times on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.