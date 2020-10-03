A controlled win over Crystal Palace last time out has Everton in the top three in the table, and another victory here will lift spirits even higher.

Not that Brighton will be pushovers on Saturday. The south coast outfit shocked Newcastle 3-0 in their last away league outing and were seconds away from a draw with Manchester United last time out.

Both sides head into this clash having competed in the EFL Cup fourth round in midweek.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Everton v Brighton on TV?

Everton v Brighton will take place on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Everton v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Brighton team news

Everton: Ancelotti has four men ruled out for the game, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin missing.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is included in the Denmark squad for the upcoming international break but may again struggle to even make the bench here. Expect the usual forward three to start.

Brighton: Yves Bissouma is suspended for this clash, while Christian Walton is a doubt after picking up an injury at the end of August.

Manager Graham Potter will likely start with Aaron Connolly up front again, with Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard either side of the striker. Adam Lallana should provide the central creativity from a four-man midfield.

Our prediction: Everton v Brighton

Brighton have deserved more than the three points so far picked up in the Premier League, but may have to wait until after the international break to add to their tally.

Everton have put in three controlled and exciting displays in the top flight and their attacking arsenal of James Rodriguez, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is proving a real handful for opposition defenders.

It’s hard to see how Brighton can keep the Toffees at bay over 90 minutes and the hosts should edge this match.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Brighton

