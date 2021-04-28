What channel is Everton v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton know they can take a giant step towards a European spot in the Premier League this season by beating out-of-form Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Toffees have a game in hand over their other top-four rivals and have just six Premier League fixtures to advance from their current eighth place.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men ended a six-game winless streak in all competitions by beating Arsenal 1-0 last time out, with a Bernd Leno own goal gifting the Merseysiders three points.

But Villa will be no pushovers. Dean Smith’s side may be on a three-game winless streak but they have aspirations of bursting into the top half of the table before the season closes out.

These sides are yet to meet this season after their initial fixture was postponed. It means there are plenty of unknowns as they clash for the first time since a 1-1 draw last July.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Everton v Aston Villa on TV?

Everton v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 1st May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Everton v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Aston Villa team news

Everton: Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Abdoulaye Doucoure are ruled out with injury, while Michael Keane is unlikely to have recovered from a hamstring strain.

Ancelotti may stick with the same XI that beat Arsenal at the Emirates last week, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line and supported by Richarlison, James Rodriguez and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Aston Villa: Matty Cash returns from suspension but Smith will be without Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson and Jack Grealish here.

Expect Ross Barkley to start once again behind lone striker Ollie Watkins.

Everton v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (1/1) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (13/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Aston Villa

On paper these sides seem fairly evenly matched, but it is Everton who perhaps have the more star-studded XI that could prove crucial on Saturday.

Ancelotti’s forward four is a threat to any side and a win here could catapult the Toffees above Tottenham and Liverpool.

Villa’s defensive weaknesses were on display against West Brom last time out and that is what could fail them again here. Both teams should score, but the hosts are favourites to take the win.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Aston Villa (17/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.