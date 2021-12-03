What channel is Everton v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rafa Benitez has held onto his position as Everton manager ahead of a testing visit of Arsenal on Monday Night Football during the Premier League TV schedule.

Advertisement

The Spanish boss was left roundly humiliated in the Merseyside derby this week as his former side Liverpool ran riot in a 4-1 victory and their fans sang his name.

He is having a nightmare time in charge of Everton who sit 14th with six defeats in their last seven matches and clashes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester to come before Christmas.

Arsenal’s improvement was once again stalled by another defeat to a member of the traditional top-level sides as Manchester United toppled them 3-2 at Old Trafford.

The result comes less than two weeks after a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool. Those two blotches are the only two defeats in the Gunners’ last 13 matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Everton v Arsenal?

Everton v Arsenal will take place on Monday 6th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Everton v Arsenal team news

Everton predicted XI: TBC

Arsenal predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Everton v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (12/5) Draw (5/2) Arsenal (11/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal have stuttered against strong squads in the last few weeks, but they will see Everton as a ripe target for three points here.

The Gunners are a much more settled side than at the start of the season, the same absolutely cannot be said for their opponents this weekend who have dealt with numerous injuries and general discontent ever since Benitez was appointed.

Arteta knows that, depending on results elsewhere, Arsenal could return to the top four this weekend, a big signal of intent from his side. They won’t let Everton escape here.

Our prediction: Everton 0-2 Arsenal (10/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.