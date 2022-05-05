The flourishing competition has seen the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid involved in the final over recent years.

The Europa League final is a growing spectacle on the annual football calendar with a number of huge teams taking part in the big game over recent seasons.

It's a competition that teams are determined to win, not a mere sideshow. The 2022 final looks set to produce unlikely champions with one match-up particularly appealing to UK fans.

West Ham and Rangers could lock horns in the showpiece game if they both overturn one-goal deficits in their semi-final ties.

The Hammers face Frankfurt on German soil while Rangers welcome RB Leipzig to Ibrox for a colossal night in Glasgow.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the details about the Europa League final you need to know ahead of the big game.

When is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will be held on Wednesday 18th May 2022.

The second-tier European contest will be held 10 days prior to the Champions League final.

What time is the Europa League final?

The match will kick off at 8pm UK time as with all Europa League knockout ties.

The competition has grown in stature over recent seasons due to some huge clubs being involved in it. An all-British final between West Ham and Rangers would no doubt cause major interest in the UK.

Where is the Europa League final held?

The Europa League final will be held at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain – home to Sevilla, who West Ham knocked out of the competition.

The 42,714-capacity stadium will be packed to the rafters for the big game. It is the ninth-largest stadium in Spain.

How to watch the Europa League final on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport. Further details will be confirmed closer to the time.

In recent years, some European finals have been made available to watch on YouTube, free for fans to enjoy. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case in 2022.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

