When is the Champions League final in 2022? Date, time and venue

Manchester City fought their way beyond Atletico Madrid in a gritty, temper-boiling quarter-final showdown during midweek, while Liverpool also battled their way to the semi-finals with a 3-3 draw against Benfica keeping them on course for a historic quadruple.

The Champions League is screeching towards its conclusion in 2022 with the final teed up to be one of the biggest in recent years.

The semi-final draw has kept both Premier League teams apart, meaning they would be pitted against one another in the final if they both triumph over their respective semi-final opponents.

City's reward for toppling Atletico is a glittering match-up with their neighbours Real Madrid, who somehow managed to keep their cool to defeat Chelsea in the quarters.

Liverpool face Villarreal, the most unlikely team left in the competition. The Yellow Submarine defeated Bayern Munich following a shock, last-gasp equaliser on the night of the second leg.

RadioTimes.com rounds up all the details about the Champions League final you need to know ahead of the big game.

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28th May 2022.

UEFA's showpiece game is traditionally a domestic season-ending match and this campaign will be no different.

What time is the Champions League final?

The match will kick off at 8pm UK time as with all Champions League knockout ties.

A huge TV audience is expected for the game across the continent with the primetime slot set to draw in millions of football fans and casual viewers.

Where is the Champions League final held?

The Champions League final will be held at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris – home to the French national football and rugby union teams.

The 80,698-capacity stadium will be packed to the rafters for the big game. It is the seventh-largest stadium in Europe.

How to watch the Champions League final on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport. Further details will be confirmed closer to the time.

In recent years, some European finals have been made available to watch on YouTube, free for fans to enjoy. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case in 2022.

