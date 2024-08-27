A top-eight finish will guarantee passage to the round of 16, with the sides placed ninth to 24th battling it out to join them via seeded two-legged play-offs.

The old draw format has been replaced, as well. All 36 teams will be physically drawn, but automated software will be used to pick their eight opponents, two from each of the four pots, which are seeded based on the UEFA coefficient.

Teams cannot be drawn against rivals from their own country, and can only play a maximum of two sides from one nation.

With a significant quality gap between some of the clubs in this year's Europa League, a kind draw could be the first step towards a deep run in the tournament - and fans will no doubt be tuning in to find out who they get.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw will be held on Friday 30th August 2024.

The process will take place the day after the 32-team roster is confirmed, with the deciding legs of the six play-offs on Thursday evening.

What time is the Europa League draw?

UEFA has not yet confirmed the draw time for the Europa League, which takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

Last year's draw started at 12pm UK time.

How to watch the Europa League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

How to watch Europa League on TV

Europa League matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels, via a NOW pass.

How to watch Europa League live stream

You can watch the matches with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

