The group stages will be replaced by a league phase, which will see teams play eight matches against eight different opposition sides – four home and four away.

The top eight placed teams will qualify automatically for the last 16, with those finishing between ninth and 24th facing off in seeded two-legged play-offs to join them.

Changes have been made to the draw, as well. The 36 teams will still be physically drawn on stage, but they will now be matched to their eight opponents using automated software with two teams drawn from each of the four pots, which are seeded using the UEFA coefficient.

Chelsea are the Premier League's only representatives in this year's Europa Conference League. Enzo Maresca's side will surely be the favourites to win it, with recognised European names like Fiorentina, Gent, Panathinaikos and Partisan Belgrade among those that will challenge them.

Blues fans will no doubt be tuning in to find out what the first steps in their potential route to the final in Wrocław, Poland, will look like.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Europa Conference League draw.

When is the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa Conference League draw will be held on Friday 30th August 2024.

The process will take place the day after the 36-team roster is confirmed, with the deciding legs of the six play-offs on Thursday evening.

What time is the Europa Conference League draw?

UEFA has not yet confirmed the draw time for the Europa Conference League, which takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

It usually follows the Europa League draw, which took place at 12pm UK time last year.

Broadcasting for the draw begins at 1:30pm, so don't expect it to begin before then.

How to watch the Europa Conference League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

How to watch Europa Conference League on TV

Champions League matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month, which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels, via a NOW pass.

How to watch Europa Conference League live stream

You can watch the matches with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

