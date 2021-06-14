Euro 2020 mascot: Who is Skillzy?
Meet Skillzy, Euro 2020 "larger-than-life" mascot.
It’s been a long wait, but Euro 2020 is finally in full swing, with England beating Croatia on their first match of the tournament. And just like the teams, Euro 2020’s official mascot had to wait a little longer to take to the pitch to celebrate the international competition in full swing.
Skillzy – that’s the mascot’s name – was unveiled back in 2019 during a qualifying match between the Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.
The big-eyed, cartoonish mascot, who also sports a topknot, was introduced by the hand of freestylers Liv Cooke and Tobias Becs, before showing off his own skills (or should that be “skillz”?).
🎇 What an introduction! Skillzy, Liv and Tobias were 🔥— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) March 24, 2019
Now it’s time for 𝙮𝙤𝙪 to join 👊
Show us #YourMove and join them: https://t.co/9AJpTBb8Ie pic.twitter.com/paCaZDLnAp
The UEFA described Skillzy as “a larger-than-life character inspired by freestyling, street and panna culture” and encouraged fans to get involved by showing off their own skills and sharing them along with the hashtag #YourMove.
The UEFA also believed Skillzy represented “younger fans’ passion for other forms of football outside the traditional 11-a-side game”.
It’s a nice sentiment, even if Skillzy wasn’t particularly well received back in 2019 – a sentiment that seems to have carried through to 2021.
“Euro begins on Friday, and its mascot, ‘Skillzy’ leaves me deeply unsettled”, one fan tweeted.
Euro begins on Friday, and it’s mascot, “Skillzy” leaves me deeply unsettled. pic.twitter.com/178EphaNSe— Andrew Brininstool (@ABrininstool) June 10, 2021
Another fan also suggested they were left unsettled by poor old Skillzy…
Therapist: the Euro 2020 mascot can’t hurt you.— Jennifer Roberts (@JenniferRober14) June 7, 2021
Skillzy, the official Euro 2020 mascot: pic.twitter.com/YEW6J0nlIw
Whether you find Skillzy scary or not, it’s definitely impressive to see him pull off keepy-ups and ’round the world tricks’ in costume.
