How to watch English Open 2021 snooker: TV channel and schedule

The English Open 2021 snooker tournament is up and running with a host of the finest players in the world heading into battle.

Judd Trump enters the tournament seeking to defend his title having defeated Neil Robertson in a terrific, nail-biting 9-8 final in 2020.

He faces stiff competition from a clutch of usual suspects including Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen as he aims to make his mark in the second of four Home Nations tournaments this year.

Ronnie O’Sullivan will be keen to rediscover some form here as he aims to win his first tournament since the World Championships in 2020.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the English Open including TV details and the match schedule.

Is English Open on TV?

Yes! You can tune in to watch the English Open live on Eurosport in the UK, meaning you can flick on your TV and soak it all up without needing to stream.

There’s plenty of snooker coverage throughout the year on Eurosport including extensive coverage of the World Championships.

What channel is English Open on?

All of the action takes place on Eurosport 1 with live coverage starting 15 minutes before the first match of each afternoon session.

Afternoon session TV coverage: Matches from 1pm

Evening session TV coverage: Matches from 7pm

How can I watch the English Open online?

As well as Eurosport 1 on TV, you can tune into Eurosport Player to watch all the action across a range of devices.

You can also watch Eurosport coverage through Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.

English Open schedule

All times are approximate and subject to change.

Round 1

Monday 1st November (Day 1)

From 1pm

Judd Trump [1] v Matthew Selt [33]

Barry Hawkins [12] v Reanne Evans (f) [115]

Shaun Murphy [6] v Duane Jones [92]

Yan Bingtao [15] v Aaron Hill [82]

Stuart Bingham [13] v Ng On Yee (f) [120]

Jack Lisowski [14] v Mark Joyce [63]

Oliver Sykes (a) v Allan Taylor [75]

Mark Selby [2] v Sanderson Lam (a)

From 7pm

Mark Lloyd (a) v Paul Deaville (a)

Ronnie O’Sullivan [3] v David Lilley (a)

John Higgins [7] v Zhao Jianbo [74]

Neil Robertson [4] v Andy Hicks [104]

Mark Allen [11] v Luca Brecel [44]

Round 2

Monday 1st November (Day 1)

From 7pm

Alexander Ursenbacher [42] v Tom Ford [24]

Gary Wilson [28] v Ben Woollaston [52]

Tuesday 2nd November (Day 2)

From 10am

Xiao Guodong [32] v Steven Hallworth [70]

From 1pm

Ross Muir (a) v Wu Yize [107]

Xu Si [98] v Zhao Xintong [25]

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Robbie Williams [68]

Mark Davis [49] v Graeme Dott [20]

From 7pm

Akani Songsermsawad [57] v Ricky Walden [29]

Stephen Hendry [89] v Chris Wakelin [61]

Wednesday 3rd November (Day 3)

From 10am

Rory McLeod [78] v Anthony Hamilton [47]

Li Hang [39] v Allister Carter [22]

Fraser Patrick [117] v Hossein Vafaei [40]

From 1pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [19] v Peter Devlin [84]

Martin Gould [23] v Scott Donaldson [35]

Martin O’Donnell [46] v David B Gilbert [18]

Thursday 4th November (Day 4)

TBC

Friday 5th November (Day 5)

TBC

Saturday 6th November (Day 6)

TBC

Sunday 7th November (Day 7)

TBC

Where is the English Open being played?

The English Open is held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The venue has been a popular choice for snooker tournaments throughout the COVID era, having hosted a number of competitions, including the Northern Ireland Open last year.

