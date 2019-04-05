They finished third in the tournament four years ago which was held in Canada.

England toppled the hosts in a memorable showdown in Vancouver and will be hoping to get the edge over them in Friday’s warm-up clash.

England striker Fran Kirby will miss the game with a knee problem while boss Phil Neville will be keen to give his fringe players a chance to shine.

More like this

Fans can soak up the action for free with further warm-ups against Spain, Denmark and New Zealand to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England Women v Canada Women game on TV and online.

What time is the England Women v Canada Women game?

England Women v Canada Women will kick off at 7:15pm on Friday 5th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream England Women v Canada Women

England Women v Canada Women will be shown live on BBC4 from 7:00pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.