However, the audience peaked at 14.1 million viewers at around 2.35pm, when Panama scored their only goal of the game. Another 2.8 million viewers streamed the match live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website according to the BBC.

The television audience is down on the 18 million viewers who tuned in to England's opening game against Tunisia, which was broadcast on a Monday evening.

However, the share of the audience for the Panama match was higher with an average of 72.9 per cent – meaning that almost three quarters of everybody watching TV at that time were watching England.

More like this

Fans watch the England v Panama match in a pub in London (Getty)

Once again the viewing figures for England's match were higher than those of the royal wedding earlier this year, which pulled in 8.65 million viewers and a peak audience of 13.1 million.

England's final match of the group stages is against Belgium on Thursday evening, although with Gareth Southgate's side already safely through to the Last 16 attention is already turning to the knockout rounds, where another record audience is expected.

While all England's games so far have been shown live on the BBC, ITV will broadcast the final group game and England's first knockout match.

Advertisement

England's Last 16 match is set to take place either on Monday or Tuesday evening, depending on where they finish in the group. With a 7pm kick-off scheduled, the match is already expected to set a new viewing figure record for the 2018 World Cup.