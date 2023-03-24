Thursday's opponents, Italy, look like the main competition for Gareth Southgate's side in Group C, which also includes North Macedonia and Malta, but they'd be foolish to underestimate Ukraine.

England are back at Wembley on Sunday as they host Ukraine in the second game of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has formed a vital part of Arsenal's title charge this term while £100m Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk has shown glimpses of his skill in the Premier League and there is plenty more talent in the squad led by interim boss Ruslan Rotan.

The top two teams qualify directly for next summer's tournament in Germany and the Three Lions will be keen to continue their strong start as they begin their hunt for silverware.

The win against Italy will only have strengthened England's belief that they have what it takes to make it all the way to the Euro 2024 final in Berlin next July but they have to qualify first and a win on Sunday would move them one step closer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ukraine on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is England v Ukraine?

England v Ukraine will take place on Sunday 26th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Ukraine kick-off time

England v Ukraine will kick off at 5pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is England v Ukraine on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 4pm.

How to live stream England v Ukraine online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Ukraine on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Ukraine odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (2/7) Draw (4/1) Ukraine (11/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

England v Ukraine prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full England v Ukraine predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.