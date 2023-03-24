Gareth Southgate's team outclassed their hosts in the first half in Naples, which saw Declan Rice get the opener and Harry Kane become England's all-time leading scorer, but had to show a different side to themselves after the break by digging in following Luke Shaw's red card.

After hanging on to claim a 2-1 victory in Italy on Thursday evening, England will be relieved to head back to Wembley as they look to continue their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying against Ukraine.

On paper, the trip to Italy should be England's hardest game in Group C, with Ukraine, Malta, and North Macedonia the three teams drawn alongside the Euro 2020 finalists, but Southgate won't let his players get ahead of themselves.

He'll want to see a more convincing display across the 90 minutes on Sunday but will know not to underestimate a Ukraine side that can count the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Oleksandr Zinchenko amongst their ranks.

It was 4-0 last time the two sides met and in what is the first game back at Wembley since the World Cup, England will want to flex their attacking muscles.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for England v Ukraine.

When is England v Ukraine?

England v Ukraine will kick off at 5pm on Sunday 26th March 2023.

England v Ukraine team news

England predicted line-up: Pickford; James, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

Ukraine predicted line-up: Lunin; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovski, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Yarmelenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

England v Ukraine prediction

It would be wrong for England to underestimate Ukraine, who have some dangerous players in their ranks, but the Three Lions are heavy favourites for a reason.

The Wembley crowd will want to see a front-foot and attacking display, and they'll likely get it despite Southgate's reputation as a pragmatist.

Though the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mykhailo Mudryk can cause problems, if England can reach the levels they showed in the first half against Italy, they should run out comfortable winners.

Our prediction: England 4-0 Ukraine (11/1 at bet365)

England v Ukraine odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

England (2/7) Draw (4/1) Ukraine (11/1)*

