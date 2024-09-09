Even after the likes of Harvey Elliott, Adam Wharton and Omari Hutchinson dropped out of the squad, Futcher has an embarrassment of riches available to him.

Among the rising stars set to pull on the Three Lions shirt are Liverpool duo Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, Tottenham's Archie Gray, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Man City's James McAtee.

The Austria game will likely be about running the rule over the squad in preparation for the UEFA U21 Euro qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan next month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England U21s v Austria U21s on TV and online.

When is England U21s v Austria U21s?

England U21s v Austria U21s will take place on Monday 9th September 2024.

England U21s v Austria U21s kick-off time

England U21s v Austria U21s will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England U21s v Austria U21s on?

England U21s v Austria U21s will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream England U21s v Austria U21s online

You can also live stream England U21s v Austria U21s online via YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

England U21s v Austria U21s odds

