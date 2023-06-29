Boss Sarina Wiegman will be keen to see what her side can do without numerous stars from last summer's Euro 2022 triumph through injury.

Fans will be delighted to be able to send off their heroes in style, and they will hope to see a convincing, confidence-boosting victory ahead of the big tournament Down Under.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Portugal on TV and online.

When is England v Portugal Women?

England v Portugal will take place on Saturday 1st July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Portugal Women kick-off time

England v Portugal will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is England v Portugal Women on?

You can watch England v Portugal live on ITV1 from 2:30pm.

There will be plenty of build-up to the game and the Women's World Cup itself with the tournament coming into view.

How to live stream England v Portugal Women online

Fans can tune in to live stream the match on ITVX.

The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Listen to England v Portugal Women on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

