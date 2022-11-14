You can pre-order them today and right now, there's the chance to save 20 per cent on the new look Air Max ahead of the World Cup.

Some iconic new Nike trainers just arrived. Take a look at England Nike Air Max 95 — Three Lions.

Pre-order England Nike Air Max 95 — Three Lions at England Store

Inspired by some of England's most iconic kits, these new Air Max trainers rock a classic white and blue colour scheme, with both darker and lighter blues on show. There are also one or two small pieces of red detailing, likely intended as a nod to the away kit.

If you're a football fan looking for new trainers for the World Cup, which gets started 20th November, then these could be the perfect purchase.

For more World Cup gear, check out our retro kit deals page or — if you've somehow not seen it yet — take a look at England's brand new World Cup kit.

How to buy the new England Nike Air Max 95 — Three Lions

The new Nike Air Max are available to pre-order today from the England Store.

They're £169.95 but, at time of writing, you can save 20 per cent by using code 'ENGTRAIN' at checkout. This offer ends soon though, so act fast if you're keen on picking up a pair for yourself.

Pre-order England Nike Air Max 95 — Three Lions at England Store

They're available in a wide range of sizes and once ordered they'll ship "on or before" this Friday 18th November. With the World Cup set to start on Sunday and England's first match on Monday, that gives you plenty of chance to get them worn in!

Gareth Southgate's England side will face Iran at 1pm GMT at the Khalifa International Stadium. England has won three of their last six games, losing two and drawing one. Meanwhile, Iran hasn't registered a win, taking three losses and three draws in their last six. Check out our World Cup TV schedule for info on how to tune in.

Advertisement

For more from the RadioTimes.com team, head over to our Sport homepage for all things World Cup, or check out this Panini World Cup sticker deal to start your collection now.