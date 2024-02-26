Alessia Russo and Beth Mead bagged braces in the big win - England's third in a row - as debutant Grace Clinton, Chelsea's Jess Carter and Aston Villa's Rachel Daly also found the back of the net.

Sarina Wiegman has highlighted this batch of international friendlies as a chance to experiment ahead of the defence of England's Euros crown, so the Lionesses boss could make a number of personnel changes.

England were victorious when the two teams last played, as Daly's double secured a 2-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup last February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Italy on TV and online.

When is England v Italy?

England v Italy will take place on Tuesday 27th February 2024.

England v Italy kick-off time

England v Italy will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 4:15pm.

How to live stream England v Italy online

You can live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Italy on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

