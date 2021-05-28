What channel is England v Croatia Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The talking stops and the action starts for England as they kick off their Euro 2020 fixtures against the last team they faced in a major tournament, Croatia.

Advertisement

Gareth Southgate’s men have been preparing for this moment for years now after Euro 2020 was nudged back into 2021, and they will hope to burst out of the gates with a fast start.

England were defeated 2-1 by Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup with veteran striker Mario Mandzukic scoring in extra time to nudge the eastern European side into the final.

Southgate’s squad has evolved from that day with a fresh crop of youngsters including Phil Foden and Mason Mount forcing their way into the setup.

Croatia are tipped to be England’s biggest threat in the group, meaning they will be determined to not slip up at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Croatia on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is England v Croatia on TV?

England v Croatia will take place on Sunday 13th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

England v Croatia will kick off at 2pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is England v Croatia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Croatia online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Croatia team news

England: TBC

Croatia: TBC

England v Croatia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (7/10) Draw (13/5) Croatia (17/4)*

For all the latest international football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: England v Croatia

Only judge England based on their major tournament performances; everything else is essentially a warm-up, an experiment. This is where we see results – or not.

The Three Lions boast their most exciting squad in years and will feel at home inside Wembley. That should settle some of the nerves, at least.

Croatia still boast a handful of shrewd operators including Ante Rebic but Ivan Perisic is in decline, Luka Modric isn’t getting any younger and Mandzukic has retired from the international scene.

If England are serious about going all the way in Euro 2020, they will see this as a win on a plate.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Croatia (17/2 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.